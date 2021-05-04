Deschutes Children’s Foundation adds 3 new board members

Community Billboard

BEND Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes Children’s Foundation Board of Directors has announced the addition of three new board members to their team: Laura Breit, Carolyn Eagan and Mark Wardlow.

Laura Breit is the owner and CEO of Bend-based company ColeBreit Engineering. She is a Professional Engineer with a Bachelor of Science degree from UC Santa Barbara and a Masters of Science degree from Georgia Tech. "As long as I’ve lived in Central Oregon, I’ve admired DCF for being the backbone of our community’s amazing nonprofit network,” said Breit. “I'm so honored to have been selected to serve on the board."

Carolyn Eagan serves as the City of Bend’s Economic Development Director. As director, she is responsible for the Bend Municipal Airport, Affordable Housing, Urban Renewal, Tourism and the Business Advocacy program which includes regional economic development partnerships. She has worked in the public, private and non-profit sectors in community and economic development for over 20 years. She has a degree in Economics and Mathematics from LaSalle University in Philadelphia and a Masters in Urban and Regional Planning from Portland State University. “I was looking for a way to expand my impact in the Central Oregon community,” said Eagan. “I am passionate about economic mobility, equity and real improvement in the lives of our region's families. Deschutes Children's Foundation is the best organization for me to pursue projects and programs that share my values.”

Mark Wardlow is retired after a 36-year career in banking, most recently as Chief Credit Officer for Umpqua Bank, a $22 billion institution headquartered in the Pacific Northwest. Mark graduated from California State University, Sacramento with a degree in Business Administration. He formerly served on the Boards of Directors for California Bankers Association; Volunteers of America; Modesto Symphony and Pacific Coast Banking School. "Deschutes Children’s Foundation is a quality organization that does a great deal of good in the community,” said Wardlow. “This past year I’ve helped my granddaughters with remote learning and have seen firsthand how families can struggle. There is clearly a need for an organization like DCF to provide assistance to nonprofits that help to ensure the well-being of children in our local area."

“Laura, Carolyn, and Mark bring a wide range of professional and lived experience to our leadership team,” said Amy Ward, Executive Director. “I’m looking forward to working with them to acheive Deschutes Children’s Foundation’s vision of a community where all children and families have the resources they need to thrive.”

Founded in 1990 to create a central location for children and families to access services, the mission of Deschutes Children’s Foundation is to provide the space and support where nonprofits succeed at helping children and families.

www.deschuteschildrensfoundation.org