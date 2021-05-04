Every Child Central Oregon begins ‘Kick-Off Summer’ shoe drive for youth in foster care

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore., (KTVZ) — Last year, about 400 youth in Crook, Jefferson and Deschutes counties, as well as The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, spent at least one night in foster care. Expecting numbers to exceed that 2021 figure, Every Child Central Oregon is asking people regionwide to donate new shoes, which will go directly to kids impacted by foster care.

“An essential need for all children, new, quality shoes immediately give youth in foster care some hope—they feel cared for and supported,” says Melissa Williams, director of ECCO, a regional nonprofit that mobilizes community to help address Central Oregon’s foster care challenges.

ECCO has kicked off the drive and other fundraising activities this May, timing it to coincide with National Foster Care Awareness Month. Local businesses throughout Central Oregon have stepped up to help.

“As a trusted community bank and partner, we understand the importance of supporting our children and championing efforts like the Shoe Drive for Every Child Central Oregon,” said Jamie Rockafellor, Retail Hub Manager for First Interstate Bank in Redmond. “We are humbled and honored to participate in this impactful event. Hats-off to all the volunteers and staff with the Shoe Drive working to support and celebrate children in our community.”

The shoe collection bins, placed at 11 First Interstate Banks throughout the region, plus other businesses, are located as follows:

Redmond: Proust Coffee (235 SW 6th Street); SCP Redmond Hotel (521 SW 6th Street); First Interstate Bank (154 SW 6th Street)



Bend: Elite Medi Spa/Drew Family Dentistry (same building, 2215 NW Shevlin Park Road, Ste 100); The Haven Co-working Space, (1001 SW Disk Drive); Thump Coffee (25 NW Minnesota Ave. and 549 NW York Drive, Ste 200); and six First Interstate Bank locations (1700 NE 3rd Street, 1100 NW Wall Street, 2630 NE Hwy 20, 200 SW Century Drive, 61250 S HWY 97, and 1070 NW Bond Street)

Madras: First Interstate Bank (1150 US-97)

Prineville: First Interstate Bank (555 NW 3rd Street)

Sisters: First Interstate Bank, (272 E Main Avenue)

Sunriver: First Interstate Bank (57150 Beaver Drive)

In addition to the shoe drive, ECCO is excited to announce an upcoming fundraiser at MOD Pizza in Bend (20516 Robal Road). On May 12, MOD Pizza will donate 20% of all proceeds, which will be turned into gift cards given to foster providers. Pre-registration required to participate: https://www.groupraise.com/events/185220.

“This is a great way to enjoy an awesome meal while contributing to a great cause,” Williams says.

Also in May, several faith community partners plus the Rotary Group of Bend and Hayden Homes of Redmond (2464 SW Glacier Place #110) are donating Flash Boxes, boxes of fun activities and other helpful items of support and encouragement for foster care providers. And Westside Church of Bend is currently collecting items. Everyone in Central Oregon is invited to contribute! (Learn more through the church’s outreach webpage: https://westsidechurch.org/outreach/.)

For details about National Foster Care Awareness Month or how to help kids and families impacted by foster care, contact https://everychildcentraloregon.org/; 541.610.9455.

More Information: Melissa Williams, director, Every Child Central Oregon; 541.610.9455; m.williams@everychildcentraloregon.org

About Every Child Central Oregon (ECCO)

Founded in 2019, Every Child Central Oregon mobilizes community to uplift children and families impacted by foster care in Central Oregon. ECCO is its own 501c3 non profit while affiliated with Every Child Oregon, Every Child Central Oregon is based in Redmond, Ore., from where it relentlessly fights for local children in crisis and commits to finding safe, nurturing places where they can flourish. Serving Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties, and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. ECCO provides radical hospitality with a posture of humility and care for youth in foster homes, as well as its families and partners working in child welfare. Believing in a hopeful future for its clients, ECCO connects individuals, businesses, families and faith communities with acute needs, helping the vulnerable to rise up and achieve resiliency in spite of crisis.