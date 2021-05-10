First virtual Oregon Women Veterans Conference announces guest speakers

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is excited to announce the outstanding trio of women veteran leaders who will headline the first-ever virtual Oregon Women Veterans Conference on Saturday, May 22.

This free biennial conference, organized by ODVA for more than 22 years, celebrates the contributions, diversity and strength of Oregon’s women veteran community, and is the largest gathering of women-identifying veterans in the state.

The lineup includes Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith, Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore, and Dr. Betty Moseley Brown.

Maj. Gen. Smith, who is retiring after an extraordinary 35-year career with the United States Armed Forces, most recently served as Deputy Commanding General - Sustainment for the Eighth United States Army in South Korea. As such, she was the first female general officer to serve in an Eighth Army headquarters-level position.

Brig. Gen. Prigmore’s military career began as an enlisted member of the United States Air Force in 1982 before joining the Air National Guard, where she acquired more than 14 years of command and deputy/vice command experience at the flight, squadron, group and wing levels. She currently serves as Commander of the Oregon Air National Guard and was the first female in the Oregon National Guard to be promoted to a general officer.

Dr. Moseley Brown’s passion for veterans began as a member of the United States Marine Corps from 1978 to 1992. She continued her distinguished career in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), including serving as the first Outreach Coordinator for the Veterans Benefits Administration and the Associate Director of the Center for Women Veterans. Dr. Moseley Brown is currently the Designated Federal Officer for the Veterans’ Family, Caregiver and Survivor Federal Advisory Committee.

This year’s Oregon Women Veterans Conference will also feature a vibrant series of workshops exploring new, and important topics on VA health care for women, along with valuable resources ad connections with employment, education and other earned federal veterans’ benefits. Attendees will also be able to connect with event sponsors and vendors.

The day’s agenda also includes a listening session for Oregon women veterans, hosted by ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick and ODVA’s new Women Veterans Coordinator, Jessica Bradley.

“We could not be more excited about this conference, from the outstanding guest speakers who will be sharing stories from their remarkable lives, to the benefit experts who will be answering questions and offering critical information to the Oregon women veteran community,” Fitzpatrick said. “We look forward to connecting with Oregon women veterans during this unique event.”

Women veterans who have served in every era and branch of military service are invited to join in this inspiring event. Attendance is free, but registration is required. Please visit wvc.oregondva.com for more information or to register today.