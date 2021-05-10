High Desert Food & Farm Alliance announces 2021 ‘Local Food Champions’

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is proud to recognize food businesses going above and beyond through local food sourcing and contributions to our Central Oregon community.

HDFFA considers local food to be food grown, raised and crafted in the Central Oregon’s tri-county region of Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County.

HDFFA Farm and Ranch Partners voted for food businesses that purchase products regularly from them and the result is this award. Please join us in congratulating their top picks and our 2021 Local Food Champions - the winners are:



Grocer: Central Oregon Locavore

Restaurant: El Sancho



Food Truck: The People’s Pies

Specialty Food Items: Root Cellar Staples





Our goal is to encourage local consumers to thoughtfully consider the sources of their food, as well as the steps it takes to get it to the market and onto their plates.

Try purchasing local products from these outstanding local food businesses. Use our Annual Food & Farm Directory as your guide to connect directly with our network of high desert agricultural producers and food businesses and get a taste of Central Oregon! Our 2021 Directory can be found online at www.getataste.org, through our new mobile Get A Taste app, or in print at partner businesses, regional farmers markets, libraries, and numerous public spaces throughout Central Oregon.

The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is a 501(c)3 non-profit serving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties as well as the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. HDFFA’s mission is to support a healthy and thriving food & farm network through education, collaboration and inclusivity. For more info, visit hdffa.org.