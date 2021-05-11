Credit union awards 5 C.O. HS seniors scholarships totaling more than $10,000

Community Billboard

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) — SELCO Community Credit Union celebrated the 31st year of its annual scholarship program by awarding $52,500 in college scholarships to 20 graduating high school seniors throughout Oregon, including five students from Central Oregon area schools.

Each scholarship recipient will receive $2,500 to use toward college-related expenses, while the inaugural Richard Metzler Opportunity Scholarship recipient will receive $5,000.

To celebrate the 2021 scholarship recipients, SELCO is hosting a virtual ceremony via Instagram Stories (@selcoccu) on Friday, May 14 at 2 p.m. The ceremony will also be saved to SELCO’s Instagram Story Highlights.

SELCO started its scholarship program in 1991 as an important component to its mission to help members reach their financial and educational goals. In the past five years alone, SELCO has awarded nearly $215,000 in scholarships through this program.

“This has been a challenging year for students in Oregon and elsewhere, to say the least. We’re grateful to be able to provide these 20 deserving recipients with a head start toward realizing their educational and career goals,” said Craig Carpenter, SELCO’s Senior Vice President of Lending & Business Solutions.

SELCO’s Scholarship Committee chose the recipients from a pool of applicants representing all 27 Oregon counties that SELCO serves. To qualify, recipients had to be graduating from a four-year accredited high school in Oregon, have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5, and plan to attend an accredited two- or four-year college or university.

As part of the application, scholarship hopefuls were asked to submit an essay that answers the question: “If you could uninvent one invention, what would it be and why?”

The Central Oregon area’s 2021 SELCO Scholarship recipients are:

Brad Alexander - Ridgeview High School, Redmond

Morgan Berg - Mountain View High School, Bend

Scout Gesuale - Bend Senior High School, Bend

Holden Greenfield - Mountain View High School, Bend

William Nyman - Summit High School, Bend

For a complete list of the 2021 SELCO Scholarship recipients, visit selco.org/scholarship-recipients-2021.