Bend-La Pine Schools celebrate National School Nurse Day

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools celebrated National School Nurse Day on Wednesday to recognize the valuable contributions of 22 regular and two substitute school nurses, from elementary to high school.

“We cannot overstate our gratitude for this amazing team of highly trained and skilled nurses, who serve our schools every day,” said Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist.

“Not only do they deal with chronic illnesses and emergencies at school, and a range of other responsibilities to promote health, but in the past year our nurses have been on the frontlines of our response to the pandemic, working to ensure our schools could safely reopen. We owe them a debt of gratitude for always putting others first and keeping our schools healthy and safe learning environments.”

Bend-La Pine Schools nurses are charged with drafting health management plans for students, working closely with students and parents to manage illnesses such as diabetes, supporting students who are having mental health issues – and since March 2020, serving critical roles in the response to COVID-19.

School nurses conduct contact tracing after positive COVID-19 cases, work with students and staff on best practices and answer health and safety concerns from families.

“This year, more than ever, we want to appreciate our school nurses and thank them for the vital role they play in our schools,” said Nordquist.