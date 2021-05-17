Oregon Community Foundation distributes nearly $1 million in first grants for summer youth programs

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Community Foundation announced Monday that it has approved a first round of grants totaling nearly $1 million for summer academic and enrichment programs throughout Oregon. These initial summer learning grants will support small and large organizations throughout Oregon, many from rural communities.

“OCF has long supported after school and summer programs as we know that attending high quality, community-based programming can have a positive impact on school engagement and attendance,” said Belle Cantor, Senior Program Officer for Education, OCF. “Close to 40% of Oregon students attend schools in rural communities and, due to geographic isolation and resource constraints, many have little access to summer programming. We are excited to be able to support so many programs from the coast to the desert in this first round of funding.”

In late April, OCF announced the foundation’s role in administering $40 million in state-funded grants for community organizations to provide summer enrichment activities. The OCF grant program was underway within hours of state approval.

“OCF’s process to apply for summer funding is clear, equitable and specific to each organization’s unique needs to serve Oregon’s children this summer,” said Toby J. Winn, Executive Director, Neighbors for Kids. “Keeping kids in our communities safe, healthy, learning and growing to reach their full potential is critical as we navigate through the pandemic together.”

Following is a snapshot of just a few of the frontline community-based organizations that OCF is supporting in the first round of state-funded summer program funding:

Crook County Kids $40,000 Summer Learning Grant

Crook County Kids will provide summer programming for Crook County elementary-aged youth to participate in supervised, engaging and interactive activities that promote learning and confidence.

Neighbors for Kids $80,000 Summer Learning Grant

Neighbors for Kids will support families in Lincoln County with summer programs that include healthy food, educational enrichment activities, and field trips.

NE STEAM Coalition $100,000 Summer Learning Grant

NE STEAM Coalition will ensure that high school-aged youth in the Portland Metro area, particularly African American children, have equitable access to science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) education, activities, and exposure to careers in technology.

The K-12 Summer Learning Grants program supports community-based programs that serve youth and families that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and related crises.

There are more than 100 submitted applications currently under review. Organizations are encouraged to apply throughout the spring and early summer in the rolling application process. OCF is responding quickly, with weekly application reviews and approvals. Find the K-12 Summer Learning Grant application form at: https://oregoncf.org/grants-and-scholarships/grants/k-12-summer-learning-grant-program

OCF is also administering state-funded Early Childhood Summer Support Grants support enrichment programs for learning. These grants will deliver 12 weeks of parent-child summer programming throughout Oregon. To apply for an Early Childhood Summer Support Grant or learn more, please visit:

https://oregoncf.org/grants-and-scholarships/grants/early-childhood-summer-support-grants

About Oregon’s Summer Learning and Child Care Package for Kids

The State of Oregon has invested in summer learning programs to support children and families over summer months, in the critical time between the end of this school year and the beginning of the next.

More information about summer academic and enrichment program grants can be found in OCF’s online Press Room.

About Oregon Community Foundation

Oregon Community Foundation puts donated money to work in Oregon – more than $100 million in grants and scholarships annually. Since 1973, OCF grantmaking, research, advocacy and community-advised solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses and organizations create charitable funds to improve lives for all Oregonians. Impactful giving–time, talent and resources from many generous Oregonians–creates measurable change. For more information about OCF, please visit: oregoncf.org.