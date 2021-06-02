Oregon McDonald’s restaurants seek to hire 2,300 this summer

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- McDonald’s restaurants across the country are staffing up for the busy summer season as they prepare to reopen their dining rooms. Local franchisees and McDonald’s company restaurants expect to hire 2,300 restaurant employees in Oregon as they welcome customers back to the full McDonald’s experience.

Here's the rest of the McDonald's release issued Wednesday:

A summer job at McDonald’s prepares employees with on-the-job training for future careers within McDonald’s and beyond. In addition to gaining experience and knowledge in the hospitality industry, McDonald’s restaurant employees develop teamwork, customer service, responsibility and time management skills that are highly sought after by hiring managers across the nation.

“As local employers, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew members and look forward to welcoming new employees to our McFamily this summer,” said Val Hadwin, McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We are a people business at our core, and as we welcome customers back into our dining rooms, the safety of our employees and customers is a top priority, as it has been throughout our 66-year history.”

Many McDonald’s restaurants offer flexible scheduling, making it easier for employees to manage their schedule. Employees of McDonald’s-owned and participating locally owned-and-operated restaurants can use an app or go online to view their schedule, update availability, request time away, and post shifts for replacement or swapping.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text.

To ensure a safe working environment, McDonald’s restaurants have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points and masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures and training.