Culvert replacement to cause detour near Two Rivers North subdivision

Community Billboard

CRESCENT, Ore. (KTVZ) -- US Forest Service crews on Wednesday will replace a culvert on a Forest Service Road eight miles southwest of Crescent near the Two Rivers North subdivision, causing a detour on the road for up to two days for people accessing the subdivision.

The Forest Service road crew will begin Wednesday morning on a project to replace two culverts on Forest Service Road (FSR) 5830 that will impact access to the Two Rivers North Subdivision. People wanting to enter or exit the subdivision will need to use FSR 5835 on the east side of the subdivision during the culvert replacement work.

The project could be finished in one day, but work may need to continue through Thursday.

The project will remove an old culvert with a replacement and remove a non-functioning culvert.

For more information, please contact the Crescent Ranger District at 541-433-3200.