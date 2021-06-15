Deschutes DA, state agency offer help, tips to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel and the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services issued statements Tuesday marking World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and offering assistance, tips and steps that can be taken to better protect seniors.

Here's the DA's statement:

Today, June 15, 2021, is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. District Attorney John Hummel would like to recognize and raise awareness about abuse, neglect, and exploitation of elders, and reaffirm Deschutes County’s commitment to the principle of justice for all.

Elder abuse is widespread, and Deschutes County is not immune. Every year, an estimated 1 in 10 older Americans are victims of elder abuse, neglect, or exploitation.

Moreover, that is only part of the picture: Experts believe that elder abuse is significantly under-reported, in part because so many of our communities lack the social supports that would make it easier for those who experience abuse to report it. Research suggests that as few as 1 in 14 cases of elder abuse come to the attention of authorities.

The trauma of elder abuse can result in premature death, the deterioration of physical and psychological health, destruction of social and familial ties, devastating financial loss and more. Family members, friends and neighbors, professionals, and strangers are mistreating older adults in multiple settings (homes, nursing homes, assisted living facilities).

Here in the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, we have a dedicated Prosecutor and a volunteer Investigator who are a part of a Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) comprised of various law enforcement and social service agencies. This MDT meets quarterly to provide collaboration between agencies on getting resources to the elderly and vulnerable population of Deschutes County. At this meeting of professionals from the community, complex cases are presented in a confidential setting allowing constructive feedback and identification of strategies to reduce risk to these vulnerable adults.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has caused an economic crisis for many individuals. Elders with a steady, fixed income have become even more vulnerable to abuse as a ready source of revenue. Elder abuse thrives in social isolation and the mandated “stay at home” directives have created an environment where this type of crime can thrive and go unnoticed for months.

Elder abuse is an issue with many consequences for our society. Its effects on our communities range from public health to economic issues. Fortunately, by strengthening the social support structure, we can reduce social isolation, protect communities and families against elder abuse, and build a nation that lives up to our promise of justice for all.

If you or someone you love is in danger of being hurt, call 911 immediately. If you suspect abuse, neglect, or financial exploitation of an elderly person, an adult with physical or developmental disabilities, or someone suffering with mental health please call 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day recognizes need to protect seniors from financial fraud

Oregon Dept. of Consumer & Business Services - 06/15/21 8:46 AM

Salem – Financial abuse can happen to anyone at any time, but perpetrators often target seniors. Today is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, and the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation asks everyone to be on the lookout for the financial exploitation of seniors.

Scammers use several tactics to gain trust from seniors in order to steal their finances. Unfortunately, some of these offenders are the guardians who are responsible for acting in the person’s best interest. Guardians are often a person the senior trusts and is granted control of the person’s assets. Financial abuse or exploitation often occurs when the guardian improperly uses the financial resources of a senior.

“Legal guardians are important resources for many older people, and it is vital for guardians to always act in the best interest of the person in their charge,” said TK Keen, Division of Financial Regulation administrator. “Learning to recognize the signs of elder financial abuse and how to report it enables all of us to protect Oregon seniors.”

Senior financial exploitation can be difficult to identify. Here are six examples to watch for:

A new and overly protective friend or caregiver, especially if the senior is considering surrendering financial control to the person.

Fear of someone or a sudden change in feelings about them.

A lack of knowledge about financial status or reluctance to discuss financial matters.

Sudden or unexplained changes in spending habits, a will, trust, or beneficiary designation.

Unexplained checks made out to cash, unexplained loans, or unexplained disappearance of assets (cash, valuables, securities, etc.).

Suspicious signatures on the senior’s checks or other documents.

Call 855-503-SAFE (7233) (toll-free) if you believe an Oregon senior is being financially exploited. You can also visit the division’s protect yourself from fraud website for resources to prevent, report, and recover from financial abuse.

The division is working with the North American Securities Administrators Association to share resources that will help people identify and report financial abuse. Visit serveourseniors.org for red flags to identify possible elder abuse by a guardian.

Finally, the division and several federal and state partners are providing comprehensive training to the Oregon Chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors about the Senior Safe Act.

Oregon’s Senior Safe Act makes securities industry professionals mandatory reporters for suspected elder financial exploitation. Securities professionals, such as broker-dealers and investment advisors, should use the division’s file a suspected financial abuse report webpage when they suspect potential financial abuse of an Oregon senior.

