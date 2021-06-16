Humane Society of C.O. gives van to Companion Animal Medical Project to help homeless

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of Central Oregon is expanding its reach to help the houseless community and their pets by gifting a Mercedes Sprinter Van to Companion Animal Medical Project (CAMP) in Bend. The collaboration will enable CAMP to increase their services to outlying homeless camp areas throughout Central Oregon.

Sabrina Slusser, the executive director at HSCO, said, “HSCO is happy to donate one of our existing vans to Companion Animal Medical Project. The van will help CAMP address some barriers to care, like transportation, that our houseless population face with their furry family members when needing veterinary services and support.”

The air-conditioned van will enable CAMP to comfortably provide veterinary care and clinics to people and their companion animals experiencing homelessness.

After CAMP’s founder, Johannah Johnson-Weinberg, received the van, she said, "CAMP transports an average of five dogs per month to and from spay/neuter and one to two emergency medical appointments. Having a van, like this one donated from HSCO, will allow us to increase our outreach and services throughout Central Oregon.

"Many of the individuals we serve face a myriad of barriers, transportation being one. CAMP aims to mitigate these barriers by providing on site veterinary care, supplies and transportation.”

Johnson-Weinberg went on to say, “We are so incredibly fortunate to have partners like HSCO to better help us serve our mission of providing veterinary care and supplies to companion animals owned by those experiencing homelessness. As Helen Keller once said, "Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much" -- and we truly believe that. Through collaboration and partnerships, great organizations like HSCO and so many others here in Central Oregon, we can truly make a difference for the pets and people in our community. On behalf of CAMP, thank you for this opportunity. We are so grateful to serve alongside you!"