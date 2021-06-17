Oregon Community Foundation invests $28 million in summer academic, enrichment programs

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Community Foundation announced Thursday that it has surpassed the $28 million mark in state-funded grants for summer academic and enrichment programs throughout Oregon. In latest funding rounds, OCF has focused on diverse communities that have been disproportionally impacted by COVID-19.

“Black, Indigenous and other communities of color have been disproportionally impacted by the current crises and these communities already experienced significant educational disparities,” said Belle Cantor, Senior Program Officer for Education, OCF. “Through these grants, it is critical that we prioritize reaching programs that serve youth of color to help mitigate educational disparities.”

In late April, OCF announced the foundation’s role in administering $40 million in state-funded grants for community organizations to provide summer enrichment activities.

“CAIRO is ready to provide culturally responsive efforts to uplift the academic, socio-emotional and mental wellbeing of our students and families who have had to deal with trauma that is directly or indirectly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Abdikadir Bashir, Executive Director, Center for African Immigrants and Refugees Organization. “We will employ culturally competent student support specialists with strengths-based perspective and believe in the effective collaborative ability of African immigrant students and families in education.”

Following is a snapshot of just a few Black-led, Black-serving organizations that OCF is supporting through state-funded summer program funding:

Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center $700,000 Summer Learning Grant In 2020, Portland saw nearly 900 shootings—more than double the number recorded in 2019—and 41 shooting related deaths. About half of those killed were people of color. POIC will provide summer programming that offers positive engagement with police officers, recreation during high-risk out-of-school hours, youth grief/loss support groups, and decision-making skill-building opportunities.

Juneteenth Oregon $75,000 Summer Learning Grant Juneteenth OR will provide mentoring and host workshops focused on supporting black and brown children gain skills, manage and reduce stress, develop resilience, set goals, complete college applications, explore careers and manage finances.

Center for African Immigrants and Refugees Organization (CAIRO) $60,878 Summer Learning Grant CAIRO will provide culturally competent summer learning opportunities for children from communities of color and low-income families. Programming will include literacy, mentoring, sports and recreation and summer school.

OCF has also selected several Latina/o/x and Tribal community organizations to support including:

Burns Paiute Tribe $125,000 Summer Learning Grant will provide class preparedness, field trips, summer school, tutoring and intergenerational learning.

CAPACES Leadership Institute $187,800 Summer Learning Grant CAPACES Summer Learning program will serve Latino/a/x, farmworker, immigrant and indigenous children and will focus on art and culture, youth workforce development, and hands-on activities.

Centro Latino Americano $84,060 Summer Learning Grant CLCLA summer enhancement program will provide opportunities for Latina/o/x youth, including academic support, intergenerational learning, internships and leadership training.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs $50,000 Summer Learning Grant The Language and Culture Department will provide classes and camps, Native language and cultural experiences for youth.

The K-12 Summer Learning Grants program supports community-based programs that serve youth and families that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and related crises.

There have been more than 400 submitted applications. Organizations are encouraged to apply throughout the spring and early summer in the rolling application process. OCF is responding quickly, with weekly application reviews and approvals. Find the K-12 Summer Learning Grant application form at:

https://oregoncf.org/grants-and-scholarships/grants/k-12-summer-learning-grant-program

OCF will also soon announce state-funded Early Childhood Summer Support Grant awards to support enrichment programs for learning. Information will be posted the OCF Press Room.

About Oregon’s Summer Learning and Child Care Package for Kids

The State of Oregon has invested in summer learning programs to support children and families over summer months, in the critical time between the end of this school year and the beginning of the next.

More information about summer academic and enrichment program grants can be found in OCF’s online Press Room.

About Oregon Community Foundation

Oregon Community Foundation puts donated money to work in Oregon — more than $100 million in grants and scholarships annually. Since 1973, OCF grantmaking, research, advocacy and community-advised solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses, and organizations create charitable funds to improve lives for all Oregonians. Impactful giving — time, talent, and resources from many generous Oregonians — creates measurable change. Throughout 2020, OCF responded quickly and urgently — distributing a record-setting $220 million in charitable dollars to more than 3,000 nonprofits throughout Oregon working to address urgent needs, stabilize communities and prepare for long-term recovery in Oregon. OCF donors responded to the magnitude of need, as reflected in a 44% increase in donor advised fund grantmaking from the previous year. For more information, please visit: oregoncf.org.