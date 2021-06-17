Robberson Ford, Newport Market team up for yearly Peanut Butter Drive to aid NeighborImpact

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With in-school food programs limited throughout the summer, Ford Fund and Robberson Ford team up with Central Oregon food banks to stock shelves and help fill the gap.

Robberson Ford is teaming up with Newport Market in Bend June 11-30 to donate jars of peanut butter to help NeighborImpact food bank meet the summer demand for nutritious, kid-friendly foods.

Peanut butter is a food item loved by food banks and kids everywhere. It's protein-rich - which is an essential nutrient for growing kids - has an amazing shelf life and is known for getting picky young eaters to eat different types of fresh foods like apples and celery.

Throughout the pandemic, the demand for nut butters skyrocketed, diminishing food bank supplies, so the current need to stock shelves with this product for families in need is even greater.

During the drive, people can donate/purchase jars of peanut butter at Newport Market and at Robberson Ford dealerships. Robberson Ford will be donating a jar of peanut butter for every oil change and a case of peanut butter for every vehicle purchase during the time frame.

Robberson Ford has been committed to The Ford Focus on Child Hunger initiative since 2014.

"Helping our neighbors and the community in which we live and serve is a cornerstone of Robberson Ford.” said Robberson Ford President Jeff Robberson. “We've been continuously delighted to work with Newport Market every year and surprised by the enormous community response to the Peanut Butter Drive.”

Since 2014, the annual drive has collected over 500,000 pounds of peanut butter, feeding thousands of kids throughout the summer. It’s a key part of Ford Focus on Child Hunger, a five-state campaign in the Pacific Northwest by Ford dealers to support their community food banks and to help make sure no child goes hungry.

About NeighborImpact’s Food Bank:

The Food Bank is one of several programs offered by NeighborImpact which collects and distributes over 4 million pounds of food to 52 local agencies and direct client services in Central Oregon, feeding over 26,000 individuals every month. The efforts divert 50 tons of healthy, edible food from landfills every month and increase the quantity, quality and nutritional value of food available.

About NeighborImpact:

NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.