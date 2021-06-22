Bend Park & Rec seeks teen volunteers for summer programs

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Summer is here, and the Bend Park & Recreation District has opportunities available now for teens to volunteer with swim programs and youth day camps.

Volunteers ages 12 to 15 who enjoy swimming can get involved as junior lifeguards or swim instructor aides at both Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and Larkspur Community Center. Required on-site training for volunteers with these programs is the week of June 28.

Opportunities are also available for teens age 14 and over to help with youth day camps at the Art Station and Cougar Camp in Shevlin Park. Training is provided by phone or on site at the start of the program.

“Volunteering with BPRD programs is a great way for teens to gain some work-related experience and get involved with their community,” said Kim Johnson, community engagement supervisor for BPRD. “Teen volunteers provide fantastic support to recreation programs and serve as great role models for younger participants.”

Teen volunteers must enjoy working with younger children, be willing to take initiative, make a commitment, and help create a positive, inclusive environment for all participants. Age requirement, time commitment, training and schedule vary by program.

Volunteers can find details and sign up for opportunities online at https://register.bendparksandrec.org/.

For more information, contact Kim Johnson, BPRD community engagement supervisor, (541) 706-6127, kim@bendparksandrec.org.