OSP among 12 Western states in partnership to put the brakes on speeders

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Drivers stayed off the roads in droves during the pandemic. Unfortunately, those who did drive were the cause of a steep rise in roadway deaths, with the excess speed at the heart of many crashes.

The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition (WSTSC) members came together to show commitment and emphasis on meaningful public education about the dangers of risky driving behaviors, especially excessive speeding.

The WSTSC Coalition includes the following members: from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, North Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and #YourOregonStatePolice.

Excess speed is a major factor contributing to serious injury and fatal crashes for drivers of all ages, along with speeding-related vehicle rollovers. As the nation opens up, summer vacations begin and more people hit the roads, law enforcement will be proactive in helping bring speeds and subsequent crashes down.

Excessive speed has a devastating impact on the safety of life for those traveling on our highways. To help address this issue, the WSTSC will be conducting an Excessive Speed Enforcement Safety Campaign this June 25 – 27.

Assertive traffic law enforcement activity with a targeted public safety focus is the purpose of the WSTSC partnership and this campaign. The WSTSC encourages everyone to plan ahead and allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination safely to avoid feeling the need to speed.

The WSTSC hopes you choose to join us in achieving the goal of zero deaths due to excessive speeds, especially over the #FourthofJuly holiday.