Family Access Network receives $20,000 from AT&T Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a $20,000 grant from AT&T Foundation to help bridge the homework gap exacerbated by COVID-19 through supporting rent relief efforts in Central Oregon.

FAN was one of five nonprofits chosen throughout the state of Oregon to receive funding. A virtual check presentation took place on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Funds from AT&T Foundation will be used by FAN advocates to help families experiencing job loss, reduced hours, or illness remain housed. FAN believes that closing the homework gap begins by ensuring children have a safe home where they can focus on studying each day. Keeping kids housed will remove one large obstacle to their ability to excel.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, it is more important than ever for us to support the communities where we live and work. AT&T is committed to and investing in community-based partners that foster upward mobility for underserved communities and communities of color. We’re proud to support Family Access Network’s rent assistance program for low-income families in Central Oregon. Their support helps foster a safe home for children to continue their virtual learning and reduce the homework gap,” said George Granger, president of AT&T Oregon.

AT&T and the AT&T Foundation are committed to advancing education, strengthening communities, and improving lives by funding programs that will bridge the digital divide and homework gap. AT&T’s purpose is to create connection – with each other, with what people need to thrive in their everyday lives and with the stories and experiences that matter.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.