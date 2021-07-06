Family Access Network receives $5,000 from TC Energy Foundation

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network recently received a $5,000 grant from TC Energy Foundation for FAN advocate services in Central Oregon. Funds will be used to provide 50 children and their family members in need with life-changing services such as nourishing food, seasonally-appropriate clothing, stable housing, health care, school supplies, and much more.

“We are grateful for the support of the TC Energy Foundation, especially during these challenging times. Together, we are making a difference in the lives of local kids and families,” says Julie N. Lyche, Executive Director.

Giving back to the communities where they operate is an important value at TC Energy Foundation. They are committed to supporting organizations that build strong and vibrant communities, and encourage their employees to volunteer and support local initiatives across the country. TC Energy Foundation donated over 24 million to over 2,500 nonprofits in the U.S. and Canada in 2020. They are proud to support educational programs, first responders, and environmental sustainability in the regions where they operate.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.