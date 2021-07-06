Skip to Content
Oregon senators announce $5.4 million American Rescue Plan funding for Head Start

NeighborImpact Head STart
File photo
WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Tuesday $5.4 million in Head Start funding going to Oregon from the American Rescue Plan.

“Head Start programs give low-income kids in Oregon and nationwide a leg up, preparing them to excel in school,” Wyden said. “It’s critical to get the Head Start programs of our state back in person as quickly and safely as possible to make sure Oregon’s youngsters don’t fall behind. This funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which I fought to pass through Congress earlier this year, will help do just that.”

“Every Oregonian deserves a high-quality education; investing early in our children’s health and learning is critical to ensuring their success,” Merkley said. “This funding from the American Rescue Plan will help to provide a strong foundation for students of all backgrounds to thrive, especially after the challenges of schooling through the coronavirus pandemic. I will continue to fight for programs like Head Start that equip Oregon students with the tools they need to reach their full potential.”

The full breakdown of the Head Start American Rescue Plan funding for Oregon is included below:

Community Action Organization$478,600
Head Start of Yamhill County$206,995
Klamath Family Head Start$171,100
Umatilla Morrow Head Start, Inc.$466,635
Eastern Oregon University$125,633
Harney Education Services District$23,930
NeighborImpact$150,759
Malheur County Child Development Center$142,384
Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon$177,082
Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation$47,860
Mt. Hood Community College$609,019
Portland Public Schools$355,361
Albina Head Start$607,822
United Community Action Network$204,602
Head Start of Lane County$573,124
Oregon Coast Community Action$234,514
Coquille Indian Tribe$23,930
Family Building Blocks$83,755
Community Services Consortium$122,043
Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency, Inc$513,299
Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Indians, The$90,934

This funding is a part of Head Start Forward, a campaign from the Biden administration to help Head Start programs nation-wide move safely towards in-person operations.

