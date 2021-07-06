Oregon senators announce $5.4 million American Rescue Plan funding for Head Start

Community Billboard

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Tuesday $5.4 million in Head Start funding going to Oregon from the American Rescue Plan.

“Head Start programs give low-income kids in Oregon and nationwide a leg up, preparing them to excel in school,” Wyden said. “It’s critical to get the Head Start programs of our state back in person as quickly and safely as possible to make sure Oregon’s youngsters don’t fall behind. This funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which I fought to pass through Congress earlier this year, will help do just that.”

“Every Oregonian deserves a high-quality education; investing early in our children’s health and learning is critical to ensuring their success,” Merkley said. “This funding from the American Rescue Plan will help to provide a strong foundation for students of all backgrounds to thrive, especially after the challenges of schooling through the coronavirus pandemic. I will continue to fight for programs like Head Start that equip Oregon students with the tools they need to reach their full potential.”

The full breakdown of the Head Start American Rescue Plan funding for Oregon is included below:

Community Action Organization $478,600 Head Start of Yamhill County $206,995 Klamath Family Head Start $171,100 Umatilla Morrow Head Start, Inc. $466,635 Eastern Oregon University $125,633 Harney Education Services District $23,930 NeighborImpact $150,759 Malheur County Child Development Center $142,384 Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon $177,082 Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation $47,860 Mt. Hood Community College $609,019 Portland Public Schools $355,361 Albina Head Start $607,822 United Community Action Network $204,602 Head Start of Lane County $573,124 Oregon Coast Community Action $234,514 Coquille Indian Tribe $23,930 Family Building Blocks $83,755 Community Services Consortium $122,043 Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency, Inc $513,299 Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Indians, The $90,934

This funding is a part of Head Start Forward, a campaign from the Biden administration to help Head Start programs nation-wide move safely towards in-person operations.