Every Child Central Oregon receives Brooks Resources grant for foster care services

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Every Child Central Oregon (ECCO) is thrilled to announce a recent grant bestowed to the nonprofit by Brooks Resources Corporation. A real estate firm that’s been serving Central Oregon for over 50 years, Brooks Resources awarded Every Child $5,000 to further its mission of mobilizing its community to uplift children and families experiencing foster care. As a result, Every Child is better able to provide assistance to those in need throughout Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties, as well as The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

According to Melissa Williams, director of ECCO, this financial gift directly fuels its outreach and programs, which touch the lives of hundreds of children and families every year.

“The need is very real—we are on track to once again serve approximately 400 children experiencing foster care this year,” Williams says. “The grant award given to ECCO has a big impact on securing and strengthening the programs we’ve created to not just help these kids but also the foster families who need both tangible and intangible support. We are incredibly grateful to Brooks Resources for giving us this significant grant funding. It is clear that this real estate agency is very committed to our community and empowering happy, healthy families.”

Brooks Resources is dedicated to giving a minimum of 3% of its annual pre-tax net income back into the Central Oregon communities in which it operates. Areas it supports include: social services, arts & culture, education & youth development, and environmental preservation. It supports key needs in the Central Oregon community to maintain and ensure livability.

For More Information:

Melissa Williams, director, Every Child Central Oregon

541.610.9455; M.WILLIAMS@everychildcentraloregon.org

About Every Child Central Oregon (ECCO)

Founded in 2019, Every Child Central Oregon mobilizes community to uplift children and families impacted by foster care in Central Oregon. An affiliate of the statewide 501(c)3 nonprofit Every Child Oregon, Every Child Central Oregon is based in Redmond, Ore., from where it relentlessly fights for local children in crisis and commits to finding safe, nurturing places where they can flourish. Serving Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties, ECCO provides radical hospitality with a posture of humility and care for youth in foster homes, as well as its families and partners working in child welfare. Believing in a hopeful future for its clients, ECCO connects individuals, businesses, families and faith communities with acute needs, helping the vulnerable to rise up and achieve resiliency in spite of crisis.