Family Access Network receives $5,000 from Charis Fund for summer services

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a $5,000 grant from Charis Fund to help cover FAN advocate services for 10 weeks during the summer.

This project represents a substantial expansion of FAN’s summer services from three advocates to five. Increased advocate hours over these 10 crucial weeks will ensure that children are not set adrift between the start and end of summer break, and prepare them to enter the school year ready to thrive.

With needs increasing throughout Central Oregon, expanded summer services are vital to make sure no family falls through the cracks.

“FAN is thrilled to partner with Charis Fund to fill the gap for low-income children and their family members this summer. We’re deeply grateful to have supporters to help us adapt and respond to the evolving needs of the families we serve,” said Julie N. Lyche, executive director of FAN.

Charis Fund is a small, benevolent family trust established in 1938, intended to support projects focused on social welfare (prioritizing hunger, housing, homelessness, at risk youth), health and education. The trustees of Charis Fund prefer to give “seed money” to help initiate or expand programs that will develop sustainable community support. The majority of organizations funded by Charis are located in California, Oregon, Washington and Nevada where the trustees reside.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.