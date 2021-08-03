Oregon Lions’ 2021 ‘Scramble for Sight’ Golf Classic is on

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon schools are reopening and students are returning. Many of those students are faced with undiagnosed vision issues that can negatively impact their learning. Those vision issues can be discovered and corrected through high quality school vision screenings.

The Lions of Oregon and the Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation (OLSHF) are as focused as ever in their efforts to help young people become stronger readers who are more successful in school, and they have a fun way to help support that mission this summer with the 2021 Scramble for Sight Golf Classic!

Golfers all over Oregon are invited to register for the Scramble for Sight Golf Classic at links.olshf.org/qfp, then play at their community course during the week of September 10th to September 19th, 2021, donate at least $100 per player to OLSHF, post their 4-Man Scramble or individual 18-hole score and receive over $350 in “tee prizes” including a logo golf Puma vest, Bluetooth sports earbuds, Bridgestone golf balls and more!

Using the USGA Slope rating of each participating 18-hole golf course, team and individual winners in the following categories will win more great golf prizes like drivers, high-tech golf bags and more!

Low Net Team and Individual

Most money raised – Team and Individual

High Net Score – Team and Individual

Best Team and Individual Costumes

What golf formats are recognized? Virtually any! Real USGA courses, community courses, mini-golf, disc golf and even Wii Golf. Donate at least $100 and you don't even have to play any kind of golf to receive the tee prizes! Have fun and help children all over Oregon see to their best potential so they can learn to their potential!

For the more ambitious golfers out there, there is OLSHF’s Pinehurst Flight which will take place at Langdon Farms Golf Course on Monday, September 13th. The winners will be eligible for the Pinehurst National Tournament in North Carolina. All Pinehurst golfers must have a cumulative USGA index of 43.0 and the foursome registration fee is $800, register at links.olshf.org/qfp.

All proceeds from the OLSHF Scramble for Sight Golf Classic will benefit the 20/20 Vision School Vision Screening Program, providing the highest quality, safe and equitable school vision screening to 200,000 or more Oregon students during the 2021-2022 school year.

To register, go to links.olshf.org/qfp

About OLSHF & the Lions of Oregon

We are the Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation (OLSHF), serving communities statewide. We are driven by a promise made to American author and deaf blind activist Helen Keller. In 1925, at an International Lions Convention, she challenged Lions to focus on preventable sight and hearing issues as their primary mission. Since our formation in 1959, we have endeavored to uphold this promise by creating programs in response to the need for sight and hearing assistance. We have built upon the promise made to Helen Keller by creating a continuum of care for people who lack access to vision and hearing services.

In partnership with the Lions Clubs of Oregon and community organizations, we serve people through critical sight saving surgeries and treatments; manufacturing new eyeglasses; helping people who can’t afford eyeglasses and hearing aids, and creating the most efficient and effective school vision screening program in the US. Our statewide programs serve children to the elderly, giving them much needed access to optical and hearing services. OLSHF’s 20/20 Vision School Vision Screening Program is slated to provide state-of-the-art, safe and equitable vision screening to 200,000 or more Oregon students this coming school year with referrals for underserved student families for low cost/no cost vision exams and eyeglasses. Learn more at www.olshf.org or www.facebook.com/olshf.

MD-36 Lions: Lions of Oregon & Northern California are a part of an international network of 1.4 million men and women in 200 countries and geographic areas who work together to answer the needs that challenge communities around the world. Lions are best known for working to end preventable blindness, the giving of eyeglasses and hearing aids for the needy and local service projects. http://www.md36lionsclubs.org/