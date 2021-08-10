Family Access Network Foundation welcomes new board member

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Family Access Network Foundation (FAN) announces that Kate Drummond of Bend has accepted a position on the FAN Foundation Board of Directors.

Kate and her family moved to Bend in 2015 and have loved becoming part of the community. Kate has a Master of Public Administration with a Health Policy certificate from the University of Washington and was a leader in Clinical Effectiveness at Seattle Children’s for several years prior to her move. She is currently engaged in Population Health in Central Oregon.

Kate is passionate about how privilege and policy impact health and education outcomes for children and families, an equation that was recently magnified in challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This appreciation prompted her board interest, and she is excited to bring her experience to the FAN Foundation. When not working, Kate and her family enjoy skiing, biking, and paddling throughout Oregon.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Central Oregon.