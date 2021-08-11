C.O. Public Safety Chaplaincy service award finalist; online vote could land them Land Rover SUV

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Public Safety Chaplaincy on Wednesday was named a finalist among Fire Safety & Rescue organizations in the Land Rover ‘Defender Above and Beyond Service Awards.’

The Redmond nonprofit was recognized for its work providing on-scene support for all crisis intervention assisting police officers and emergency services personnel, their families and the community with care and professionalism when needed most.

Inspired by the endless acts of service across the U.S. from extraordinary citizens this past year, Land Rover launched the ‘Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards’ to celebrate U.S.-based charitable organizations that are making a positive impact in their local community.

To honor the 70-year history of the brand, Land Rover will award a specially outfitted New Defender SUV to seven organizations to help further their charitable efforts.

Public voting for the winning Fire Safety & Rescue organization is now open through August 23 on LandRoverUSA.com. The winners for all seven categories will be announced on September 2.

“Defender vehicles have been used for various humanitarian causes around the world for decades and with its recent return to the U.S., we wanted to expand on that legacy with ‘The Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards’ and celebrate organizations that know the value of community and drive to do great things with them,” said Joe Eberhardt, President & CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America.

“Over this past year, we have been inspired by the endless acts of service from people who embody the Above and Beyond spirit of Land Rover, and we’re excited to reward these individuals with new customized Defender vehicles so they can continue to help those around them.”

For information on the Land Rover ‘Defender Above and Beyond Service Awards,’ please visit LandRoverUSA.com or follow @LandRoverUSA on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.