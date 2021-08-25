Rotary Club of Bend awards four music scholarships

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Rotary Club of Bend is honored to announce the winners of its annual Traxler and the Del Morris Scholarships for the 2021 year. The awards are named for Ernie Traxler and Del Morris, two past-members of the Rotary Club of Bend who shared a passion for music.

The Traxler Scholarship is awarded to local graduating high school seniors who excel in music and pursue music in some way at the university level. This year’s recipients are:

· Sam Smith, tenor trombone, graduated from Summit High School and plans to attend University of Oregon

· Logan Lasala, euphonium, graduated from Summit High School and plans to attend Oregon State University

· Jordyn Graham, voice, graduated from Trinity Lutheran High School who plans to attend Concordia Irvine

The Del Morris Scholarship is awarded to a secondary education student and goes directly towards piano lessons. This year’s Del Morris recipient is Matthias Santucci for his excellence in piano. Matthias attends Summit High School and is in 11h grade.

Scholarship applications will be accepted in the spring of 2022 for next year’s program.

