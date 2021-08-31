Family Access Network receives grant from Reser Family Foundation

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a $6,000 grant from The Reser Family Foundation to support FAN services in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.

FAN advocates work with a network of community partners to connect children and their family members to crucial resources like food, clothing, school supplies, healthcare, rent and heating assistance, and much more. With needs increasing in the wake of COVID-19, these funds come at a critical time for vulnerable families striving to catch up.

“FAN expects higher demand for basic-needs services throughout the 2021-22 school year. We are deeply grateful for The Reser Family Foundation’s belief in our mission, and support of Central Oregon families during these difficult times,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN's executive director.

The Reser Family Foundation has been working for decades to give back to Oregon communities. Their mission is to make charitable contributions in the areas of the arts, education, environment and health that will result in broad public benefit, primarily in Oregon. Grant recipients pursue innovative missions across the state, helping to strengthen Oregonians where they live, work and play.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 sites in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of over 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.