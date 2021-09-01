Express Employment plans employee appreciation event, job fair

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Express Employment Professionals is hosting an employee appreciation event and job fair on Sunday, Sept. 12 to help support the Central Oregon community and to show our great, currently employees working all over Central Oregon how much we appreciate them.

This will be an in-person job fair with one of Central Oregon’s largest employers. There will be immediate, in-person interviews with as soon as next day placements.

Get connected with some of the hottest jobs in all of Central Oregon with just one application or interview! Both current employees and new applicants can take part in all of the Employee Appreciation activities.

There will be free Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, snacks, a prize wheel for some free Express swag and a raffle for two $100 Visa bucks gift cards. Families of employees and applicants are all welcome to join. Don’t want to wait to get to work? Call us today and then attend the event as a current applicant!

The event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Express Employment Professionals: 61379 S Hwy 97, Bend, OR 97702with the goal of filling over 300 open positions in the Central Oregon area.

Applicants will have the opportunity to learn about current job openings and interview in person or from the comfort of their vehicle.

Whether individuals are looking for a full-time position, part-time work, or a more flexible schedule, Express can place individuals in a wide range of jobs that meet their employment goals, including Office Services, Light Industrial, Skilled Trades and Professional positions.

Some positions available include:

Assemblers

Maintenance Mechanics

Machine Operators

Welders

Forklift Operators

Warehouse Workers

Shipping/Receiving Clerks

Delivery Drivers

Customer Services

Administrative Assistants

Counter Sales

Staff Accountants

Marketing Specialists

Outside Sales

Bookkeepers

Engineers

Cashiers

Housekeepers

Executive Assistants

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve, employing 552,000 people across North America in 2020