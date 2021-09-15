Pacific Power grants support six C.O. education, STEAM learning programs

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An early, solid foundation in education – including the STEAM fields of science, technology, engineering, the arts and math – can benefit students and their communities for a lifetime. It’s the reason why Pacific Power is deeply committed to helping schools and organizations nurture the next generation of thinkers and doers.

As part of this commitment, the PacifiCorp Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating $630,000 in new grant funding across the six states it serves to support education and STEAM learning projects. Some of the grants will also go to help community organizations continuing to respond to COVID-related needs. This latest round of funding is one of the four grant cycles offered by the foundation annually.

“We believe in the power of education to create a lifetime of opportunity,” said Matt Chancellor, Pacific Power regional business manager for Central Oregon. “Alongside these dedicated organizations, we’re determined to empower the next generation by creating and promoting hands-on, inclusive learning opportunities for children, teens and young adults. These curious minds will become our scientists, engineers, technicians and creators who will provide innovative solutions for the future and help guide the growth of our communities.”

The latest education and STEAM grants complement many of the ways Pacific Power and its employees are helping to foster STEAM learning in their communities throughout the year – whether launching or participating in STEAM programs and fairs, providing hands-on mentorship inside and outside classrooms, or funding virtual education opportunities to keep students connected during COVID.

The following six grants were given to Central Oregon organizations:

Assistance League of Bend for Operation School Bell clothing events to help meet the basic clothing needs of low-income K-12 students in Deschutes County as they head back to the classroom.

The Conference of St. Vincent de Paul Society of Myrtle Creek to help purchase a new truck for the facility, which provides emergency food and housing resources for people in rural Douglas County.

Family Access Network Foundation to support advocate services for disadvantaged Crook County high school students and their families, and provide school supplies, clothing, winter gear and food.

Financial Beginnings Oregon to provide free financial education to improve financial capability in historically disenfranchised communities.

Jericho Road to purchase food and supplies to help feed the hungry in Deschutes County, including weekend food program backpacks for students.

Oregon State University Foundation Cascades Campus for the Pacific Power Scholars program that provides scholarships for students studying energy-systems engineering.

About the Pacific Power Foundation:

The Pacific Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created in 1988 by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 2 million customers in six western states as Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California) and Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Pacific Power and Rocky Mountain Power. The next grant cycle is now open through Sept. 15; organizations may apply online. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net/foundation.