Soroptimist International of Bend offering educational awards

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Applications are now available online for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Award®. LYDA are cash awards given to motivated women who are the primary financial supporters of their families. Recipients of the awards seek to improve their lives by gaining additional skills, training or education, but do not have the resources to do so.

Soroptimist International of Bend offers a $2000 award. In addition, another award in the same amount, is underwritten by Central Electric Cooperative, Inc to any of their members who are in good standing and meet all of LYDA’s requirements.

Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited program and have dependent children to be eligible. The cash awards are meant to offset any costs associated with the recipient’s efforts to attain higher education, including tuition, books, supplies, child care or transportation costs. Applications are available now until Nov. 15 at www.sibend.org. Please read instructions carefully. Questions? Contact Jan Swander at j.m.swander@gmail.com.