Soroptimist International of Bend to begin 40th annual holiday wreath, evergreen sale

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Holidays are just around the corner. Make your holiday shopping easy, stress-free and donate to worthy cause at the same time. Soroptimist International of Bend is offering fresh from Oregon forests wreaths, centerpieces, garlands and more.

The 40th Soroptimist Holiday Wreath & Evergreen Fundraiser begins September 20 and runs until October 28.

This year, 2021, Soroptimist International of Bend and Soroptimist International are celebrating 100 years of dedicated service to women and girls in their quest to improve their lives and economic stability. Locally, SI Bend has been assisting financially needy women since 1943 to pursue additional skills, training, and higher education.

Every item purchased from this sale helps support the annual educational “Live Your Dream Award” and also funds many of the club’s donations to local non-profits such as Bethlehem Inn, Family Access Network, The Loft, Dawn’s House, Beulah’s Place, Head Start and more.

Beautiful holiday creations from Teufel’s Holly Farm (established in 1890 in Oregon) are easily ordered via PayPal after viewing the choices at www.sibend.org. Holiday sales information is also available through e-mail at wreaths@sibend.org or by calling 541-420-3296.

Sales are from September 20 to October 28, so please place your orders soon.

For local delivery, Soroptimist members, of course, continue to personally bring your order to your home after Thanksgiving.

Investing in Dreams: Soroptimist International of Bend (SI Bend), has been providing community support serving women and girls of Central Oregon since 1943. SI Bend is the longest, continuously running women’s service organization in Bend, offering educational awards to local students, plus, supporting Bethlehem Inn, Head Start, Grandma’s House, The Loft and more. Internationally, SI Bend’s outreach programs“ Bras from Bend” assists women rescued from human trafficking especially from the sex slave trade through the campaign “Free the Girls.” For more information, please contact www.sibend.org.] Soroptimist International of Bend, OR | Est. 1943