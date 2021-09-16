The Great Drake Park Duck Race raises over $65,000 for area charities

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 2021 Great Drake Park Duck Race is pleased to announce that local businesses and community members purchased 13,035 online raffle tickets, raising $65,175 for local charities. Proceeds will benefit Deschutes Children’s Foundation, J Bar J Youth Services, KIDS Center and Mountain Star.

The Great Drake Park Duck Race is presented by local Rotary clubs and sponsored by Credit Unions Working Together (First Community Credit Union, Mid Oregon Credit Union, OnPoint Community Credit Union, and SELCO Community Credit Union).

On Sunday, the winners of the 2021 Duck Race raffle were randomly drawn online. Fifteen prizes valued at more than $13,500 were awarded to:

$5,000 cash - Mary Emmitt

Two Hoodoo Ski Area annual passes - Vicki Mitch

Saxon’s 1/2 carat signature diamond earrings - Devin Wibel

Milwaukee 18V cordless tool set - John Rexford

Big Mountain helicopter tour - Dottye Otnes

Painter for a day - William Prochazka

$500 Bend downtown gift certificates – Bill Anderson

$500 Home Depot gift card - Sybil Brown

Red Carpet car wash annual pass - Linda Preston

$400 Old Mill District gift cards - Patricia Moss

$400 Amazon gift card - Tran Miller

Four Widgi Creek golf rounds with a cart - Jim Lyons

$250 Zydeco Gift Card - Essie Bootsma

$250 Wild Rose Thai gift card - Allan Tompkins

Widgi Creek pickleball courts (4) (2) 10-punch cards - Blair Struble

The Great Drake Park Duck Race plans to return to a live race with ducks in the river, if possible, in 2022. Constraints and uncertainty led to the decision to keep the race virtual this year.

2021 prize sponsors include Hoodoo Ski Area, Saxon’s Fine Jewelers, Miller Lumber, Cascade Insurance Center, Webfoot Painting, Zivney Financial Group, Bend Heating & Sheet Metal, The Pennbrook Company, Century Insurance, PacificSource Health Plans, and RBC Wealth Management. Media sponsors include the Bend Radio Group, The Bulletin, Cascades Business News, Central Oregon Daily, Combined Communications, 105.7 KQAK-FM, and News Channel 21. Carlson Sign, Smartz, and Xpress Printing are providing in-kind support.

For more information on the Great Drake Park, Duck Race, visit www.theduckrace.com.