Volunteers in Medicine receives $375,000 matching grant

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades (VIM) received a three-year $125,000 per year matching grant from The Tykeson Family Foundation. Match-eligible donations consist of gifts from any member of the medical community, including admin staff, physicians, retired physicians, and non-physicians working in patient care.

VIM serves over 1,200 low-income working adults annually. None of VIM’s patients are eligible for ACA coverage, so they rely on the clinic’s services, which are always free of charge. Patients typically have multiple underlying conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity. They face language and cultural barriers in obtaining healthcare, and VIM puts these needs front and center, offering primary and specialty medical care, prescription medications, and mental health care.

About Tykeson Family Foundation

The Tykeson Family Foundation supports health organizations, the arts, education and social services.

About Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades (VIM) is a nonprofit clinic in Bend that provides free medical care to low-income, uninsured adults from working families in Central Oregon. Our mission is “to improve the health and wellness of the medically uninsured or critically underserved through the engagement of professionals, community partners, and dedicated volunteers.” VIM is the only clinic in Central Oregon that cares for the uninsured without charge. Patients receive primary and specialty medical care, medications, mental health care, surgery, physical therapy, lab work, medical tests, and education programs. All care is provided through medical and support volunteers. www.vim-cascades.org