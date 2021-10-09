Bend’s Latino Community Assn. calls on Biden administration to stop deporting Haitian migrants

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The violent and brutal treatment of Haitian migrants by U.S. government agents must be addressed directly and quickly by the Biden administration, the Latino Community Association said in a statement Friday.

The statement continues, in full:

Haitian migrants are seeking safety and are desperately fleeing a country ravaged by a devastating earthquake and political violence. They deserve to be treated with humanity and compassion.

LCA is calling on the Biden administration to halt deportations of Haitians, and to provide the support and resources needed to create humane conditions in Haitian migrant camps. LCA is also calling on the Biden administration to suspend, investigate, and prosecute the agents on horseback menacing and corralling Black migrants. We believe Haitian migrants, like any other people, have the right under international law to ask for asylum.

We are asking our community to stand in solidarity with the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, find talking points and campaigns at http://bit.ly/URGENTACTIONFORBLACKMIGRANTS.

About Latino Community Association

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association (LCA) has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon. In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact more than 8,000 people every year. For more information or to join LCA, visit www.latinocommunityassociation.org or call 541.382.4366.