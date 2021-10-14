New aha! leisure brand offers $19 one-way ‘flash ticket’ flights Nov. 5 from Reno to Redmond

Community Billboard

RENO, Nev. (KTVZ) -- ExpressJet Airlines recently announced its relaunch with aha!, “air-hotel-adventure” leisure brand. Combining value-priced fares and nonstop flights, aha! will begin flying from its home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Oct. 24 to eight underserved cities across the western United States.

Travelers Can Take Advantage of “Load-Balancing” Flash Ticket Sale

aha! is initiating a flash four-day sale for “imbalanced” flights with a one-way base of $19*. The fares must be purchased by October 17, 2021 and are available on limited number of flights and seats between Reno-Tahoe and aha!’s eight startup cities for travel through mid-November.

A new flight can sometimes get imbalanced in its first few weeks, meaning there are more passengers on the outbound or inbound flight. To highlight the convenience of its new nonstop flights for a quick trip to or from Reno-Tahoe, aha! is practically giving away seats on those imbalanced flights.

Flights from Reno-Tahoe:

Pasco/Tri-Cities, Wash. 24-Oct-21

Bakersfield, Calif. 25-Oct-21

Medford/Ashland, Ore. 31-Oct-21

Eugene/Springfield, Ore. 1-Nov-21

Ontario, Calif. 4-Nov-21

Redmond/Bend, Ore. 5-Nov-21

Eureka/Arcata, Calif. 9-Nov-21

Fresno/Yosemite, Calif. 10-Nov-21

Flights are currently available for sale at www.flyaha.com and through the aha! Call Center at 775-439-0888.