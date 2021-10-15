ODOT offers online open house to help set priorities for 2024-27 pedestrian, bike projects

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Earlier this year, the Oregon Transportation Commission approved an increase of $55 million for pedestrian and bicycle projects in the 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan. The money is dedicated to addressing critical gaps for walking and biking on the state system. At least $10 million will be used to improve walking and biking access to schools.

Over the last several months, ODOT staff has been analyzing data to find the most beneficial projects throughout the state.

The agency said it has developed a list of projects using a tool called the Active Transportation Needs Inventory (ATNI), which uses data such as essential destinations, household income, existing conditions, and crash risk factors to identify high need locations. It supports improving safe and equitable access to active and public transportation.

The program primarily focuses on the top 10% of priority locations as identified in the ATNI and the top 20% for Safe Routes to School projects in communities under 5,000 in population.

Take the survey and let ODOT know what you think about the projects in your community, which projects would have the most impact on you, what concerns you have and what improvements you think would be most helpful.

ODOT said it will use this insight to help guide the project development process and provide information to the ODOT scoping teams about the user experience.

You can visit their online open house, open through Oct. 31. After it closes, the agency will look at your feedback to inform program development and ODOT decision-making, if additional funding becomes available.

"Our goal is to create a multimodal transportation system that is safe and equitable for everyone and your input will help us get there," ODOT said. Visit their Pedestrian Bicycle Strategic Funding Program website to learn more.