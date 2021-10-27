Rimrock Trails receives $12,000 grant from United Way of Central Oregon

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rimrock Trails Treatment Services says it is tremendously grateful to receive $12,000 in grant funds from United Way of Central Oregon. Funding from UWCO ensures that individuals with little to no insurance covering the full cost of treatment or with a high deductible can still access mental health services.

“We are proud to partner with the United Way of Central Oregon to increase access for individuals and families seeking mental health and substance use counseling services. Together, we are investing in the growth and success of individuals, families, and our community. Thank you, UWCO!” – Michelle Duff, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services, Community Relations Manager

Nearly 40% of folks in Central Oregon were living on the edge BEFORE the COVID-19 pandemic – that’s more than 37,000 of our 97,000 households. Families living on the edge made up: 56% of Crook County, 35% of Deschutes County, and 53% of Jefferson County’s households.

Over the last 10 years, those identified as members of the poor and working poor classes were increasingly priced out of survival because the cost of essentials grew twice that of inflation, and at the same time, low-wage jobs were the jobs that were growing.

The state of emergency created by COVID-19 pushed already fragile households into even deeper financial stress. These are our community members who continue to face the greatest health and financial risks today.

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services – www.rimrocktrails.org

The mission of Rimrock Trails is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by substance use and mental health issues. They create a foundation for healing, strengthen family connections, and offer hope for a brighter future.

For nearly three decades the administration, board of directors, and team of behavioral health care professionals at Rimrock Trails have been dedicated to helping create lasting change in the lives of individuals and families struggling with mental health and substance use disorders in Central Oregon. Rimrock Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit human services agency, established in 1990, and has helped tens of thousands of individuals and families in Central Oregon and beyond.

About the United Way of Central Oregon -

Since 1953, United Way of Central Oregon has been strengthening communities in Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson Counties, as well as the lands of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, and investing locally in their community's most needed programs and services while simultaneously strengthening our community. The money UWCO raises stays in the community. They partner with local nonprofits that address homelessness, child abuse, basic needs and more through strategically invested grant funding. They also bring together community leaders, government, other funders, nonprofits and stake holders to collaborate and coordinate their efforts to effectively address our most complicated social issues. They are leading Central Oregon-wide collective action effort to address the impacts of childhood trauma, and to build resilience.