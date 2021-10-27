SAIF kicks off annual farm safety seminars, online

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- SAIF’s annual farm safety sessions are heading online this year – at least to start.

SAIF has put on the free seminars for more than 25 years, helping Oregon’s farm owners, managers, and workers stay safe in one of the most hazardous industries.

“We hope we can hold in-person seminars at the beginning of 2022, depending on the state of the pandemic,” said Courtney Merriott, senior safety management consultant at SAIF and presenter for the webinars. “If we’re able to, we’ll offer them in cities and towns throughout Oregon, in English and Spanish.”

SAIF will hold webinars focusing on four topics, split over two days. On Tuesday, November 16, the session will focus on communication skills and fire prevention. On Wednesday, November 17, topics include “ag hacks” and how to manage the aftermath of a serious injury. Both webinars will run from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and are free to anyone – they don’t have to be insured by SAIF.

Details on the early 2022 schedule will be available on saif.com/agseminars in December.

Employers with small ag businesses who attend the seminar, or watch the webinars, will meet OSHA's instructional requirement. It is one of four requirements that exempt small agricultural operations from random OSHA inspections.

Three hours of technical and one hour of business continuing education credits will be offered if approved by the Landscape Contractors Board. Four producer continuing education credit hours have been approved by the Department of Consumer and Business Services.

More information – including registration details – can be found at www.saif.com/agseminars.

About SAIF

SAIF is Oregon's not-for-profit workers' compensation insurance company. Since 1914, we've been taking care of injured workers, helping people get back to work, and striving to make Oregon the safest and healthiest place to work. For more information, visit the About SAIF page on saif.com.