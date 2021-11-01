Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace begins open enrollment, offers financial help

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Big changes have come to eligibility for financial help with health insurance through the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace this year. Many of the changes are carrying over to health coverage in 2022, which means Oregonians will see heavy reductions to their monthly premiums if they enroll through the Marketplace during open enrollment.

2021 brought a 46 percent reduction in average monthly premium for Marketplace-enrolled Oregonians after financial help. These extra savings brought the average monthly premium down to just $84 per month due to expansion of eligibility for financial help from the American Rescue Plan.

Wading through health coverage options can be difficult. Health coverage experts throughout the state are available to help with applying for financial assistance and choosing private plans. Consumers can also browse plans and find out how much savings they are eligible for by going to OregonHealthCare.gov/WindowShop.

Oregonians who do not get health insurance through their job or a public program such as the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare may qualify for help paying for 2022 coverage at OregonHealthCare.gov. Though this year’s open enrollment deadline is Jan. 15, 2022, people who want their health coverage to start Jan. 1, 2022, must sign up by Dec. 15, 2021. Even if people are temporarily uninsured, they can sign up for help by the Jan. 15 deadline to get health insurance for next year.

“We’ve seen Oregonians enroll in health coverage for only $1 per month,” said Chiqui Flowers, administrator of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. “If you previously applied and didn’t qualify for financial help, now is the time to try again. You will likely see significant savings on quality health coverage for 2022.”

To apply, go to OregonHealthCare.gov before Jan. 15, 2022, and answer a few questions to get to the right application or search the directory of health coverage experts by selecting “Get Help” on the site. Health coverage experts are licensed insurance agents and community partners who provide local, one-on-one assistance at no charge to the client. This help is available virtually and over the phone, and in person following COVID-19 safety protocols.

###

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, a part of state government, helps people get health insurance when they do not have job-based coverage, and do not qualify for the Oregon Health Plan or another program. The Marketplace is the state-level partner to HealthCare.gov. For more information, go to OregonHealthCare.gov.