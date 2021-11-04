Deschutes Cultural Coalition seeks applicants for cultural grants

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes Cultural Coalition announced its online grant application period for cultural grants opened on Friday.

The complete application is due by Thursday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

Guidelines and instructions for both are available at: https://www.deschutesculturalcoalition.org/grants.

The coalition will make its awards in January, and anticipates around $30,000 in grant funding.

Typical grant awards are from $300-$3,000 for nonprofit cultural organizations. Like last year, grant eligibility has expanded to meet the programmatic needs in response to the COVID pandemic and a simplified online application process.

In 2021, the fund awarded a total of $22,600, assisting 14 local arts and cultural nonprofits. The Deschutes Cultural Coalition provides grant funding from all sectors within the culture field, including arts, heritage and humanities. Grant funding is sponsored by the Oregon Cultural Trust and must support projects and activities that address one of the four priorities outlined within the Deschutes Cultural Plan:

Encourage greater awareness of local culture.

Ensure that a variety of cultural resources and programming are accessible to all residents.

Provide cultural education in Deschutes County

Help new and established cultural organizations increase their capacity to fulfill their mission.

ABOUT THE DESCHUTES CULTUTAL COALITION: Oregon’s 45 county and tribal Cultural Coalitions, of which the Deschutes Cultural Coalition is one, are funded directly by the Trust and are unique to the state. Led by dedicated volunteers, the Deschutes Cultural Coalition prioritizes community cultural goals and annually distributes seed grants that address the needs of our county.