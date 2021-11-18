Sen. Wyden visits Council on Aging of C. Oregon for informal town hall on seniors issues

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Council on Aging of Central Oregon, the tri-county non-profit that helps keep seniors fed, safe and connected, says Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., recently visited their Bend office for an informal town hall with local seniors.

Attendees had the chance to ask the senator about their most pressing issues which included pharmacy access challenges, escalating drug prices, long-term care services, and why basic Medicare still does not include dental, vision and hearing coverage.

Many of the challenges our Central Oregon seniors are facing involve critical services that are not currently covered by Medicare, as well as the ever-escalating cost of prescription drugs.

Senator Wyden said he views Medicare as the backbone of the American health care system. He shared the ways in which he has been working hard to improve the program to better meet the needs of older Americans with multiple chronic illnesses; to reduce the high out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs and other services that can shred family budgets; and to lower costs for seniors and taxpayers by eliminating fraud and waste. It was a wide-ranging conversation.

Susan Rotella, Council on Aging’s executive director, commented, “Senator Wyden continues to demonstrate his commitment to Oregon seniors and has a proven track record of getting bills passed to meet the needs of this fastest growing population segment. We were honored to have the opportunity to ask Senator Wyden our questions and hear how he is leading various efforts in the Senate to fix the most pressing problems facing today’s seniors.”

Senator Wyden stated, “I have focused on senior issues my entire career in both the Senate and the House, and I am very committed to addressing the gaps in our Medicare system and helping reduce drug prices in order to help provide seniors with the health care they deserve.”

For updates and news about services and resources for older adults in Central Oregon, visit the Council on Aging website at www.councilonaging.org

About the Council on Aging of Central Oregon

Since 1975, the Council on Aging has served as the designated Area Agency on Aging for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, offering adults aged 60 and older and their loved ones a range of support services. As a non-profit organization, the Council on Aging advocates for, empowers and guides older adults and their loved ones to live with independence and well-being in age-friendly communities — places where infrastructure, policies and practices are developed to make the community livable, accessible and responsive to the needs of people of all ages, especially older adults.

