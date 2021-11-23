Family Access Network receives $25,000 grant from Safeway, Albertsons Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network received a $25,000 grant from Safeway and Albertsons Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Program to support work to mitigate hunger issues in Central Oregon.

Funds will sustain FAN’s efforts to connect qualified individuals with federal meal programs such as SNAP, WIC, P-EBT, and free or reduced school nutrition programs. FAN advocates will work directly in schools to help children and family members struggling with food insecurity learn about and connect to vital resources.

“This generous donation from Safeway and Albertsons Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors will help FAN address food insecurity in our community by connecting individuals in need with federal programs designed to reduce hunger issues,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN Executive Director. “We’re grateful that Safeway and Albertsons Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors are partnering with us to help ensure our neighbors have enough to eat.”

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

The goal of Albertsons Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors program is to ensure those who live in the communities served by Safeway and Albertsons have enough food to eat.

“We’re always looking for the best ways to fight hunger in the communities we serve. By partnering with top-notch organizations like FAN we know we can make a difference in the lives of our neighbors who are facing food insecurity issues,” said Jill McGinnis, Director of Communications & Public Affairs. “We appreciate the work of FAN to help qualifying individuals in our neighborhoods connect with existing federal meal programs.”

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.