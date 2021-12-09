Dec. 15 deadline approaches for Oregon Health Care Marketplace coverage sign-up

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregonians who are currently uninsured or are looking for better health insurance rates should visit OregonHealthCare.gov/WindowShop to preview plans and savings available to them.

Most people who visit the Marketplace are surprised to see how much they can save on their monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs. But time is running out to get coverage starting Jan. 1, 2022: you must enroll by Dec. 15, 2021.

People who have checked out the Marketplace in the past should explore their options again. The Marketplace has seen a significant increase in financial help for Oregonians:

2021 brought a 46 percent reduction in average monthly premium for Marketplace-enrolled Oregonians after financial help.

Extra savings brought the average monthly premium down to just $84 per month due to expansion of eligibility for financial help from the American Rescue Plan.

Lower-income Oregonians who are just barely ineligible for the Oregon Health Plan may get coverage for as low as $1 per month with no-cost preventive health care included and significantly reduced out-of-pocket costs on Silver plans.

Wading through health coverage options can be difficult. Health coverage experts throughout the state are available to help with applying for financial assistance and choosing private plans. Oregonians can find a local expert to help enroll in health coverage at OregonHealthCare.gov/GetHelp.

Not sure if you qualify for Oregon Health Plan benefits or coverage through the Marketplace? Curious about the plans and savings available to you? Visit OregonHealthCare.gov/WindowShop to get a quick snapshot of your eligibility.

Though this year’s open enrollment deadline is Jan. 15, 2022, people who want their health coverage to start Jan. 1, 2022, must sign up by Dec. 15, 2021. Even if people are temporarily uninsured, they can sign up for help by the Jan. 15 deadline to get health insurance for next year. To apply, go to OregonHealthCare.gov before Jan. 15, 2022, and answer a few questions to get to the right application or search the directory of health coverage experts by selecting “Get Help” on the site. Health coverage experts are licensed insurance agents and community partners who provide local, one-on-one assistance at no charge to the client. This help is available virtually and over the phone, and in person following COVID-19 safety protocols.

