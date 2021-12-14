St. Charles Hospice Auction raises $50,000

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Many new and long-time donors participated in St. Charles Foundation’s 30th Annual Hospice Auction earlier this month, raising about $50,000 to help support hospice services and those in the community needing end-of-life care.

Traditionally held at the Crook County Fairgrounds Indoor Arena, this year’s event was presented as an online auction, with trees and quilts placed in various Prineville businesses for in-person viewing. Supporters bid online for decorated trees, handmade quilts, and other auction items, which raised about half of the $100,000 goal to help provide crucial support services for hospice patients and their families.

One of the top selling trees was “Hunting for Help,” which was donated by Rosendin Electric. This tree included a one-day guided fishing trip, custom upland bird hunting package, binoculars, lanterns, camping stove and more. Another top seller was “Outdoor Adventures,” donated by the St. Charles Prineville medical staff. This tree included all things for outdoor adventures in Central Oregon including snowshoes and poles, a small camp stove, buddy heater and boot dryer, a Pelican kayak, life jacket, cooler and many other outdoor adventure items.

Two trees were specifically donated in memory of lost loved ones: “Fishing Heaven’s Lakes” in memory of Danny Rustrum and “Heavenly Iron Garden” in memory of Karin (Katie) Kindrick.

The top selling quilt, “Timeless,” was donated by Suzanne Street and the Knotty Ladies. Suzanne enlisted her friends to help complete it. The pattern was a modified log cabin with earth tones of green, orange, rust, gold, brown, aqua and cream. The generous queen-size quilt was long arm quilted by Laura Simmons of Sisters. The Knotty Ladies group includes Suzanne Street, Marney Close, Ruthie McKenzie and Lisa Ilk.

Another notable quilt, “Blue Stars,” conjured up memories of winters past, with light blue stars on a dark blue background. The top was completed by Diana Knight and quilted by Sue Woolley.

“St. Charles Foundation would like to thank the more than 200 people who supported this auction,” said Angelo Turner, executive director of Community and Philanthropy at St. Charles. “The success of the hospice auction helps St. Charles provide comfort and dignity to members of our community during end-of-life care. St. Charles Foundation is proud to be a part of this important fundraiser, and we are grateful for the community’s support. It is our biggest hope that we can gather in person once again and celebrate the season together in 2022.”

Anyone who would like to make a year-end contribution to St. Charles Hospice can visit HospiceAuction.org, click the “Donate” button on the top of the page and choose “Hospice” in the drop-down menu.

