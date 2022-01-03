FootZone’s winter training groups starting soon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- FootZone is excited to announce a full slate of winter training groups including the Marathon, half marathon, 10k and IntroRun/5k groups.

Marathon Training Group 14 week program: starts 1/8/22, coached by Gene Yasuda.

Half marathon group 12 weeks program: starts 1/22/22 coach by Jayne Rodosevich.

Commencing on February 19th 10k training and IntroRUN 5K: 8 week program, coached by Anne Frank and Michelle Poirot, respectively.

All groups welcome a variety of paces and levels of experience. Folks new to running will feel welcome in our IntroRUN 5K group, geared toward beginners.

Participants in all training groups receive: race distance specific training plan, bi-weekly meet-ups, dedicated coach/mentors, training group hat, discount for specified race, individualized instruction in a group format, and expert clinics on topics such as running form, nutrition, hydration, injury prevention, gear, and more. Perhaps most importantly, participants garner the support and accountability of training with other aspiring runners.

All sessions meet Saturdays at 8am and offer a mid-week session, day varies by group.

Registration and details online: https://www.footzonebend.com/training-groups Questions? Email Col at col@footzonebend.com or call 541-317-3568.

About FootZone: FootZone is Central Oregon’s only locally owned and independent running and walking store. Since 1995, FootZone has been the hub of the local running community, hosting clinics, training groups, weekly runs, and a number of charitable events each year, in addition to sponsoring local races. FootZone is a full service running and walking store in downtown Bend. To learn more about FootZone, please visit www.footzonebend.com.