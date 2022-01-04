Bentz announces 15 service academy nominations for 2022-23 school year

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., announced Tuesday the nomination of 15 Oregon students for acceptance to United States service academies for the 2022-2023 school year, including four from Deschutes County.

The nominations follow the recommendations of a Service Academy Nomination Board, which reviewed applicants' academic performance, extracurricular involvement, and character. Final admission determinations will be made by each respective academy in spring 2022.

"It is a distinct honor to nominate these outstanding young Oregonians to America's prestigious service academies," said Bentz. "Their hard work, dedication, and commitment to serving our nation have earned each of these young leaders the distinction of being nominated to a U.S. Service Academy. They have all demonstrated an ability and a desire to lead by example, grow intellectually, and serve the United States in uniform. I am confident that each nominee will have tremendous success in this admirable endeavor and that their futures will be bright.”

The nominations by Congressman Bentz follow the recommendations made by his office's Service Academy Nomination Board.

"I am very thankful to the distinguished men and women who took the time out of their busy lives to serve on our board and recommend these candidates for Oregon's Second Congressional District," said Bentz. "Their experience serving our country in uniform is invaluable to the nomination process and speaks to the caliber of the students they interviewed and recommended for nominations this year."

Congressman Bentz's Service Academy Nomination Board included Retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Dave Dotterrer, Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Jeff Smith, Retired U.S. Navy Commander John Howard, Oregon Air National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Shana Stroh and Oregon Army National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Travis Lee.

The Oregon Second Congressional District academy nominees for the 2022-2023 school year include:

Deschutes County

Maxwell Andersen, son of Kai and Sara Andersen of Bend, attending Summit High School - nominated to the Unites States Naval Academy.

Dawson Blackburn, son of Matt and Keri Blackburn of Bend, attending Bend Senior High School - nominated to the United States Military Academy.

Gaven Henry, son of Chris Henry and Amber Hayes of Bend, attending Sisters High School - nominated to the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Naval Academy.

Tara Jessen, daughter of Nick and Elizabeth Jessen of Bend, attending Summit High School – nominated to the United States Air Force Academy.

Jackson County

Logan Diaz McNeal, son of Travis McNeal and Jessica Diaz of Central Point, attending St. Mary’s High School – nominated to the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Military Academy.

Martin Folgate, son of Christopher and Julie Folgate, graduated from Baker Charter Academy in 2020 – nominated to the United States Naval Academy.

Benning Rojas-Kerbow, son of Willivan Rojas and Devon Kerbow-Rojas of Eagle Point, attending Colegio Nueva Granada – nominated to the United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy and the United States Air Force Academy.

Benjamin Sandow, son of Robert Thornton and Melissa Sandow of Ashland, attending Ashland High School – nominated to the United States Naval Academy.

Josephine County

Kaleb Davis, son of John and Jeannie Davis of Grants Pass, attending Grants Pass High School – nominated to the United States Naval Academy.

Klamath County

Andrew Edwards, son of Jeffrey and Teresa Edwards of Klamath Falls, attending Henley High School - nominated to the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Naval Academy.

Elijah Jennings, son of Jason and Lesli Jennings of Klamath Falls, attending Mazama High School - nominated to the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Naval Academy.

Umatilla County

Kyle Liscom, son of Matthew and Shelley Liscom of Pendleton, attending Pendleton High School - nominated to the United States Naval Academy and the United States Military Academy.

Tatum Paullus, daughter of Joshua and Heidi Paullus of Pendleton, attending Pendleton High School - nominated to the United States Military Academy and the United States Air Force Academy.

Union County

Nathan Bingaman, son of Wade and Angela Bingaman of Imbler, attending Imbler High School - nominated to the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Military Academy.

Wasco County