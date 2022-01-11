Roundhouse Foundation awards $50,000 to Family Access Network

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Family Access Network announced Tuesday it has received a $50,000 grant from the Roundhouse Foundation to support FAN services in Central Oregon's rural communities.

FAN advocates serve directly in public schools throughout Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, which covers many rural areas where those in need of assistance may face added barriers to basic needs, including distance to health services, transportation, employment, and education.

According to Oregon Center for Public Policy, “Rural areas have higher unemployment rates, a lower minimum wage floor, and substantially lower per capita personal income than urban areas.” Roundhouse Foundation’s funding will help FAN continue addressing this disparity, so all Central Oregon families can thrive.

“We’re deeply grateful that Roundhouse Foundation chose to support FAN’s services in rural Central Oregon,” says Julie N. Lyche, FAN's executive director. “This funding will help children experiencing poverty have their basic needs met, so they can focus on flourishing in school.”

The Roundhouse Foundation supports creative projects and organizations through art, environmental conservation, social services, community leadership, and education. They provide general and project support to organizations that bring creative ideas and connections to the community of Sisters, rural Oregon in general, and select international locations.

The Roundhouse Foundation supports programs that prepare youth for a life of leadership, several of which are using innovative teaching techniques to pave the path for sustainability in our community and the world. With a passion for enriching lives in Central Oregon, the Roundhouse Foundation celebrates art and creativity.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

