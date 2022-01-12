Cascades Wedding Show returns to the Riverhouse on the Deschutes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Cascades Wedding Show announced Wednesday that one lucky attendee will win a two-night stay at the exclusive Five Pine Lodge in Sisters as the 2022 Grand Prize Honeymoon Giveaway at the popular event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Riverhouse on the Deschutes.

Here's the rest of their news release:



Not only will the first 150 Cascades Wedding Show guests receive a goodie bag packed with swag from local sponsors, but in true wedding style, attendees will earn other prizes–such as free destination wedding planning or a couples photoshoot–by catching bouquets tossed throughout the lively event.



"This spectacular one-day event is not only exceptionally fun, it’s also a once-a-year opportunity to get the full picture of the resources available for stunning or intimate Central Oregon weddings, and to have those critical one-on-one conversations with vendors who can make a special day really sing,” said Leann Schoales, Cascades Wedding Show event director and principal at Shine Events.



The Cascades Wedding Show, which is hosted by Lay It Out Events, is the undisputed premier showcase of 60 of the region’s top wedding professionals, including photographers, event planners, florists and entertainers, who will be on-site to support brides, grooms, family members and wedding planners.



Event attendees will also have a chance to sample delicious food and beverage selections, hear live music from bands such as Blackstrap Bluegrass who are available to play regional weddings, and attend a major event highlight: the annual Cascades Wedding Fashion Show.



The fashion show will feature all the latest in wedding attire from local bridal shops, which will showcase trend-setting dresses for brides and tuxes for grooms. From the most gorgeous wedding gowns to the cutest flower girl slippers–this is where the magic of a perfect wedding day comes to life.



“Whether you’re getting married this summer or years from now–this event is simply the most important investment of time any bride or groom can make to ensure their wedding is the special day they always dreamed of,” said Schoales.



See all the vendors and purchase tickets at cascadesweddingshow.com.