Collins Foundation grant supports Mosaic Medical’s new Madras Health Center

BEND, ore. (KTVZ) -- Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health center providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, was recently awarded $80,000 from the Collins Foundation. The funds will be used to support the development of the new Madras Health Center, a partnership with Jefferson County Public Health that is scheduled to open this spring.

“We could not be more grateful for the financial support and long-standing relationship we have with the Collins Foundation,” said Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, Mosaic’s Director of Strategy and Development. “We cannot make this project happen without the support of our community—individuals and local businesses as well.”

The gift from the Collins Foundation brings Mosaic’s capital campaign for the Madras Health Center to the $4.3 million level, and a step closer to the $5.4 million needed for Mosaic’s portion of the project. The new health center will be located adjacent to St. Charles Madras at 500 NE A St. on land donated by the hospital. The building will house Mosaic’s Madras Health Center, Mosaic Pharmacy (open to the community) and Jefferson County Public Health.

Mosaic has served the Madras community since 2006, providing medical services to all residents of Jefferson County no matter what language they speak, their health insurance status or their ability to pay. Over the years the need for health services has grown, along with Mosaic’s ability to provide it. The new facility will double the number of medical exam rooms, provide much needed space for dental and behavioral health services, and add a low-cost pharmacy available to all.

“Sharing the space with Jefferson County Public Health will mean that we have better collaboration and support services for the community between our two agencies,” said Knobbs-Seasholtz. “Being next door to the hospital is an even greater benefit for patients, who can be easily referred to Mosaic’s primary care, dental or behavioral health services, keeping the emergency room clear for the most critical needs.”

Mosaic staff is currently seeking private grants and donations to reach the $5.4 million project funding goal. To learn more about getting involved in this life-changing health center, please reach out to Emily Boynton, Senior Development Officer at donate@mosaicmedical.org or call (541) 323-3860.

About the Collins Foundation:

Formed in 1947 by Truman W. Collins Sr. and other members of the family of E. S. Collins, The Collins Foundation invests in Oregon nonprofit organizations, both rural and urban, that are dedicated to improving the quality of life and well-being for the people in their communities. As a funder and partner, they are committed to the pursuit of equity, both in how they allocate resources across Oregon’s diverse communities and how they shape their internal structures. Visit their website to learn more: collinsfoundation.org.

About Mosaic Medical:

Mosaic Medical is a nonprofit community health center that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of over a dozen clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Medical provides quality care for all. For more information, visit http://mosaicmedical.org.