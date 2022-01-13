Oregon Arts Commission announces second round of relief funding for artists

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The application is now live for the Artist Resilience Program, a second round of relief funding for Oregon artists offered by the Oregon Arts Commission, in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation.

The partnership, which began with 2020’s Artist Relief Program, invests another $1.5 million in support for artists’ recovery from the pandemic.

Awards will generally range from $1,000 to $5,000 and will be determined by a peer review panel. A geographic distribution model will ensure that applicants from across Oregon are supported. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.

“We are incredibly grateful to Oregon Community Foundation and the Miller Foundation for their dedication to helping us sustain our artists through these difficult times,” said Brian Rogers, executive director of the Oregon Arts Commission. “In reaching Oregon's artists, we know we are not only supporting these individuals financially, but also enabling them to continue their creative careers and enliven the cultural environments of Oregon."

The purpose of the Artist Resilience Program is to provide relief funding to Oregon artists who have experienced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic due to cancellations of exhibitions, performances, rehearsals or other activities with a stipend, events, teaching opportunities, book signings or other professional presentation opportunities. Guidelines are now posted on the Arts Commission website.

“In times of crisis, artists help us make sense of our world and stay connected to one another,” said Martha Richards, executive director of the Miller Foundation. “The Miller Foundation stands with Oregon artists in this difficult time because we recognize the critical roles they play in our communities and our lives – they are the foundation of our state’s arts ecosystem.”

“Oregon Community Foundation is thrilled to be a partner in this second wave of support for artists,” added Jerry Tischleder, Oregon Community Foundation’s program officer for arts and culture. “We recognize that independent and freelance artists are vital to the recovery of our communities, bringing hope and inspiration to the world while using their creativity to help process the collective trauma, grief and loss we’ve all experienced in these unprecedented times.”

The program supports professional artists from specific disciplines who have experienced or anticipate experiencing loss of revenue of $1,000 or more between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021.

The artistic disciplines supported are: literature (creative non-fiction, fiction, play writing and poetry); dance (including choreography); music (composition and music performance); theatre and performance art; visual arts (crafts, drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, mixed media and new media); design arts; folk & traditional arts; and media arts.

Artists from underserved communities, including (but not limited to) rural communities and communities of color, as well as artists with disabilities, are especially encouraged to apply.

The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts.

The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities.

In 2003, the Oregon legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grantmaking, arts and cultural information and community cultural development.

The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. More information about the Oregon Arts Commission is available online at: www.oregonartscommission.org.