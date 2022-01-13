There’s still time to nominate Oregon’s Teacher of the Year before Jan. 31 deadline

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, is pleased to announce the continuation of Oregon Regional Teacher of the Year to honor exemplary educators in every region of the state!

Nominations are open statewide through January 31, 2022.

Teachers will submit their applications by March 27, 2022.

Oregon Education Service Districts will select a winner from their region.

Regional Teachers of the Year will be honored across the state in May 2022!

In September 2022, one of the Regional Teachers of the Year will be named the 2023 Oregon Teacher of the Year!

Regional Teachers of the Year will receive a cash prize of $500 and will be celebrated across the state. The 2023 Oregon Teacher of the Year will receive a $5,000 cash prize (with a matching $5,000 going to their school) and serve as a spokesperson and representative for all Oregon teachers.

Anyone can nominate a teacher! All Oregonians are encouraged to nominate their favorite teacher today at: oregonteacheroftheyear.org