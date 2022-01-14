Cascades East Transit, partners launching Bend Mobility Hub feasibility study

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascades East Transit and local agency partners are launching a Bend Mobility Hub Feasibility Study on Wednesday, Jan. 19 to inform the development and implementation of mobility hubs in Bend.

Mobility hubs are places in a community that bring together transit, bike share, car share and other ways for people to get around.

“This study is a great example of multiple public agencies coming together to find the best approach for implementing mobility hubs. Ultimately, this study will give residents and visitors more and better options for getting around town without relying on a personal vehicle,” noted Andrea Napoli, senior planner with the Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The Bend Mobility Hub Feasibility Study is funded by an Oregon Department of Transportation Growth and Management Program grant.

The first Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting will be held virtually on January 19 from 2:30-3:30 pm. A consultant team led by Parametrix and Cascadia Partners will conduct the study, with input from TAC members, CET’s Regional Public Transportation Advisory Committee, businesses, community members, and transit riders.

Information about the study and upcoming meetings can be accessed at https://cascadeseasttransit.com/mobilityhubs